Consultation for draft childcare law started | THE DAILY HERALD

The Bottom, Saba

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–The consultation for the draft Law on Childcare in the Caribbean Netherlands started early November and will run until December 31. The basic rules for childcare in the Caribbean Netherlands have been laid down in this draft law, which is to provide good-quality, safe and affordable childcare for all children in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, so that every child has the opportunity to develop to its full potential.

A Childcare Island Ordinance, which specifies many quality requirements for childcare centres and host parents, is already enforced. In addition, there already is a temporary childcare-subsidy scheme aimed at improving the quality of childcare and reducing the cost for parents.

The quality requirements are laid down permanently in the draft childcare law. Furthermore, the draft law provides for the structural financing of childcare, which will replace the temporary subsidy scheme.

Before the draft law becomes final, consultation meetings with childcare organisations, parents and primary schools will be held in Bonaire, Saba and Statia. The public is also welcome to share their opinion via the Internet until December 31.

The draft law can be viewed and comments can be submitted via website

www.best4kids.nu; click on “Statutory scheme”. The website also contains a summary of the draft law and brochures for childcare organisations and parents.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/consultation-for-draft-childcare-law-started