Continuation of urgent meeting on Reconstruction Funds today | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten-The House of Parliament will sit in the continuation of urgent Public meeting no. 27; Parliamentary Year 2019-2020 on Monday, September 28, 2020.

The Public meeting which was adjourned on September 25, 2020 will be reconvened today Monday, September 28, 2020 at 14.00 hrs. and will be held in a virtual setting. The Minister of General Affairs will be in attendance.

The agenda point is: The Focus Audit done by the General Audit Chamber of Sint Maarten in May 2020 referencing “The Reconstruction Funds for Sint Maarten” (IS/888/2019-2020 dated May 29, 2020)

This meeting was requested by MP C.A. Buncamper, MP S.A. Wescot-Williams, MP M.D. Gumbs, MP A.E. Arrindell, MP R.A. Peterson and MP C.T. Emmanuel.

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary session will be held virtually and will be carried out live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/index.php/islands/continuation-of-urgent-meetingon-reconstruction-funds-today