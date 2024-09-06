Continuation Public Meeting of Parliament regarding approval of the outline agreement ENNIA & Ratification of the decision list of IPKO | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on September 6, 2024. The public meeting which was adjourned on June 27, 2024 will be reconvened on Friday at 10.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be present.

The agenda points are:

2. Approval of the Outline Agreement ENNIA, including Annexes A, B, and C (IS/621/2023-2024 dated April 19, 2024)

3. Ratification of the decision list of the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) held from June 7-10, 2024, in the Hague, the Netherlands (IS/798/2023-2024 dated June 11, 2024)

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament

