Contract signed for repairing weak spots along the Oranjebaai coast | THE DAILY HERALD

Austin van Heyningen of ENI Directorate, ENI Director Anthony Reid, Government Commissioner Alida Francis signing the contract, Statia Roads and Construction BV Director Pierre Montesant signing the contract and PPMO Project Manager Elvin Henriquez.

ST. EUSTATIUS–A contract between the St. Eustatius government and Statia Roads Construction BV was signed at the Government Administration Building on Wednesday, May 18.

Government Commissioner Alida Francis; Statia Roads and Construction BV Director Pierre Montesant; Economy, Nature and Infrastructure (ENI) Director Anthony Reid; Statia Roads and Construction Project Engineer Claudia Simms; and Statia government purchasing advisor Irvin Buitenman were all present for the signing.

Also present at the signing were project-bureau Program Project Management Organization (PPMO) Project Manager Elvin Henriquez and Austin van Heyningen of the ENI Directorate. These two gentlemen will be a part of the technical team for the project.

Anthony Reid (extreme left, back row), Statia government purchasing advisor Irvin Buitenman, Austin van Heyningen, Government Commissioner Alida Francis, Statia Roads Construction project engineer Claudia Simms, Pierre Montesant, Elvin Henriquez and Statia Roads Construction BV team members.

This agreement will help mitigate some of the damage that erosion has caused along the lower town area. The contract-signing entailed repairing of the weak spots along the Oranjebaai coast. Francis signed on behalf of the Statia government and Montesant signed on behalf of the contractor Statia Roads.

Simms said she had recently graduated from Florida A&M University in the United States of America. Her primary role with Statia Roads is as a co-manager over the team and project manager. This is not her first project on the island, Simms has worked on Golden Rock Resort, finishing touches on the Smoke Alley Road project, Cruyff Court and now this project.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/contract-signed-for-repairing-weak-spots-along-the-oranjebaai-coast