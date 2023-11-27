Controls continue on basket of goods items, price of gasoline | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Economic Controllers from the Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) continued to execute controls in supermarkets for adherence to the regulation on the maximum price for the basket of goods as well as checking the price of gasoline and diesel being sold at gas stations.

Last week the Economic Controllers visited all local gas stations on the Dutch side to verify that the new prices of NAf 2.268 and NAf 2.002 per litre, for ULG (gasoline) and Gasoil (diesel) respectively, that went in to effect on November 21, were implemented.

Additionally, price controls in supermarkets continue with additional fines being issued to supermarkets on Billy Folly Road and on A.T. Illidge Road for items in the basket of goods that were being sold at a price higher than permitted by the Minister of TEATT.

Fine amounts start at NAf. 250, up to a maximum of NAf. 10,000.

Price controls will continue and the IETA is calling on supermarkets (big and small) to comply in order to strike a balance between market forces and the well-being of the populace.

The Ministry of TEATT has created the website www.maxpricesxm.com to inform the community on price developments, regulations and more. “We encourage you to use this platform to view the most current basket of goods price list, report violations and shop around based on price comparisons and weekly specials,” it was stated in a press release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/controls-continue-on-basket-of-goods-items-price-of-gasoline