Controls for motor vehicle tax payment starts April 5 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Motorists who have not yet paid their 2023 motor vehicle tax risk being fined and having their vehicles confiscated in controls that are scheduled to start as of April 5. Tax Administration, Receiver’s Office hereby in cooperation with the Police Department will start controls for the payment of the 2023 motor vehicle taxes as of Monday, April 5.

Before this time, all vehicles must visibly carry the 2023 number plates. In accordance with article 25 of the Motor Vehicle Tax ordinance, drivers/owners of vehicles who are non-compliant with this legislation can be fined. In addition to the fine, drivers will have to endure the inconvenience of having their vehicle confiscated, Tax Administration said in a public notice.

In the event that someone’s vehicle is confiscated, they will have to first go to the Receiver’s Office with a valid insurance and inspection card to pay for their 2023 Motor Vehicle Tax. “Be sure to let the Cashier know that your vehicle was confiscated. Once payment is made, you will be provided with a release form for the specified towing company,” the notice read.

“In order to retrieve your vehicle, you will first have to pay the towing company up to US $95 for towing charges and US $20 per day in storage fee(s). Based on article 25 of the Motor Vehicle Tax ordinance, you will also have to pay a fine of up to NAf. 300 issued by the police. This must be paid at the Receiver’s Office,” the notice read.

Online payments

Taxpayers who made use of the online payment method and have not picked up their receipt or number plates are urged to do so to avoid unnecessary inconveniences and extra costs, the notice concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/controls-for-motor-vehicle-tax-payment-starts-april-5