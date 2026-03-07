Cool riddims at regatta | THE DAILY HERALD

Night two of non-stop entertainment for the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta continued with high energy performances on Friday in the Regatta village. DJ Drino, DJ Siw’Roo and DJ King Kembe kept the crowd moving throughout the night, between eclectic musical performances by False Idols, Fire Coral Band, and KRG Band who collaborated with Wahnyé, Ebony Empress, LYTE, and CIIO The Artist. Pictured: CIIO The Artist (foreground) performing with KRG Band.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cool-riddims-at-regatta