Copa Airlines returns to St. Maarten after two-year interruption of flights | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Cultural performers, Captain Marcelo Gallino and Copa Airlines crew, Vice President Valerie Damaseau, Minister of VSA Omar Ottley, more Copa Airlines crew members, Management of Halley Aviation Services, Ariana and Priscilla Halley and St. Maarten Tourist Bureau Rep Gianira Arrindell.

SIMPSON BAY–It was a festive atmosphere at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) on Wednesday, when a delegation representing both the Dutch and French Tourism Offices, dignitaries as well as representatives of the Airport, were on hand to welcome the return of Copa Airlines.



The airline resumed flights between St. Maarten (SXM) and Panama City (PTY), nearly two years after the airline suspended its service because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copa Airlines is currently the only carrier offering non-stop services from St. Maarten to Central America and will operate twice a week, with flights on Wednesday and Friday, using a Boeing 737 with a seat capacity of 160.

PJIA operating company PJIAE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Mingo: “Today I’m very happy and honoured to welcome Copa Airlines again to our airport and the island of St. Maarten. Copa plays a vital role via its Central American hub and is increasingly important for our hub network in the Caribbean. It was also a pleasure to welcome the Director Chief Pilot of Copa Airlines, Captain Marcelo Gallino, as he flew on the first flight to St. Maarten in 2010.”

Karen Sanne, Regional Sales Manager for Copa Airlines, stated that Copa Airlines is excited to start operations once again in St. Maarten. “We continue supporting the development of the region through the connectivity offered by the hub of the Americas in Panama, connecting the Caribbean with the rest of the continent,” Sanne said.

On behalf of St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, director May-Ling Chun said: “With new gateways opening, this gives an opportunity for destination St. Maarten to be able to target new areas in Panama as well as other surrounding regions in Central and South America. This is definitely a positive development for the island of St. Maarten.”

Copa Airlines is a subsidiary of Copa Holdings, S.A. and a member of the Global Star Alliance network. Currently, the airline has 81 active aircraft and operates an average of 275 daily flights through the hub of the Americas.

Located at the Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, this hub has the most international flights in the region and is one of the top 10 airports in the world, according to Forward Keys data, from which Copa Airlines connects to more than 70 cities in 30 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Copa Airlines has been providing services between Panama City and St. Maarten since December 18, 2010.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/copa-airlines-returns-to-st-maarten-after-two-year-interruption-of-flights