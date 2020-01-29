Coronavirus no threat to Caribbean, says interim Minister Gordon-Carty | THE DAILY HERALD

Interim VSA Minister Pamela Gordon-Carty and PJIA Chief Operating Officer Michel Hyman accessing coronavirus informational posters at the airport.

PHILIPSBURG–Interim Minister of Public Health, Labour and Social Affairs VSA Pamela Gordon-Carty says the coronavirus 2019-nCoV is still not a threat in the Caribbean region.

She assured the public in Wednesday’s press briefing that the Ministry of Health is in close contact with the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), which have both been providing up-to-date information on the coronavirus.

According to the minister, the VSA Ministry has also been in close and constant contact with relevant organisations in St. Maarten with regard to any recent developments and the ongoing awareness campaign. She mentioned the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and its preparedness and said that SMMC General Director Kees Klarenbeek has provided the ministry with the precautions taken.

According to Gordon-Carty, the hospital has reassured the ministry that necessary procedures have been put into place, including the training of staff and purchasing of needed equipment.

She assures the public that all the organisations and institutions involved are in constant contact with each other “in order for us to stay prepared and be alert whenever a decision has to be taken.”

Gordon-Carty urged the public to take preventative measures to help reduce the potential spread of the virus. Persons should wash their hands frequently or use hand sanitiser; should practise proper etiquette when coughing or sneezing – cover with disposable tissues and discard after use.

Gordon-Carty said the airport and port are doing their part in prevention and preparation. She said both the airport and the port have been training and updating their staff on a regular basis. The airport is in close communication with the airlines on measures to be taken to minimise the risk of conveying the virus into the country.

According to information received from the cruise lines, the ships are providing passengers with information pamphlets about the virus and have available individuals on board who can provide information to the passengers.

Gordon-Carty made a request to the local radio stations in St. Maarten for their cooperation in the dissemination of information from the Ministry about the coronavirus to the public, waiving costs. She pointed out that TelEm Group has agreed to broadcast information received from the VSA Ministry to its users free of charge.

“The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is and will continue to update and inform the public on any updates for the coronavirus through the government’s website. Persons are advised to the follow the website for the latest updates,” Gordon-Carty said.

She warns the public to be vigilant against “fake news” and stressed seeking information from the government’s website and Facebook page.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/coronavirus-no-threat-to-caribbean-says-interim-minister-gordon-carty