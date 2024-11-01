Council of Advice, Audit Chamber, Ombudsman to hold joint symposium | THE DAILY HERALD

Charlotte Duijf

PHILIPSBURG–The High Councils of State – Council of Advice, General Audit Chamber, and the Ombudsman – in partnership with the Caribbean Center for Legislation (CCL), have organised a symposium on the topic “Sound Policy and Practicable Legislation”.

The symposium will feature two informative segments: a lecture and a masterclass, both to be facilitated by Charlotte Duijf. Duijf is Sector Head at the Council of State in the Netherlands and is a guest lecturer in international law and kingdom relations. Her extensive experience includes roles such as Lecturer in Public International Law at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, Senior Legal Advisor at the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary of St Maarten, and Legislative Advisor at the Netherlands’ Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

The lecture is scheduled for Monday, November 4, from 9:30AM to 12:00PM in the Conference Room on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building and will focus on the theme: “The importance of a good elucidation when drafting new laws and policies”. This session is open to all civil servants.

The masterclass titled “Sound Policy and Workable Legislation” will occur on November 5 and 6, at the Simpson Bay Resort and Spa, and is primarily designed for policy and legal advisors, legislative lawyers and other government professionals.

Both the lecture and masterclass aim to equip participants with valuable insight and tools to enhance the quality of policy and legislation. While the lecture welcomes all interested individuals, the masterclass is restricted to a limited number of participants.

To ensure wider accessibility, the lecture and the morning session of the masterclass will be streamed live for registered persons.

Additional information can be obtained from the Bureau Ombudsman.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/council-of-advice-audit-chamber-ombudsman-to-hold-joint-symposium