Counterfeit NAf. 100 banknotes being circulated in St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Persons engaging in transactions in the Guilder currency should pay extra keen attention as the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS) said it has been informed that counterfeit NAf. 100 banknotes are currently in circulation in St. Maarten.

CBCS is urging the public in St. Maarten as well as in Curaçao to be vigilant when accepting banknotes – particularly NAf. 100 notes – especially with the approaching holiday season. “If you find yourself in the situation where you doubt the authenticity of a banknote, we strongly advise you not to accept the suspect banknote, and contact the police,” CBCS said in a press release. For more information about the security features of the guilder banknotes visit the CBCS website at:

http://www.centralbank.cw/banknotes. On CBCS’ website you will also find an educational video about the various security features of the banknotes. The video also emphasises the fact that it is not the appearance of a paying person that tells if a banknote is authentic, but that the authenticity can only be determined based on the security features. The video can be viewed via the following link:

https://www.centralbank.cw/education/videos/security-features-of-banknotes.

CBCS said it is illegal for any person and/or institution to accept counterfeit banknotes. Persons who encounter counterfeit banknotes should immediately contact police.

The counterfeiting of banknotes and the fraudulent use of counterfeit means of payment are punishable by imprisonment of up to nine years, CBCS said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/counterfeit-naf-100-banknotes-being-circulated-in-st-maarten