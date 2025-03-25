Country in shock at sudden passing of Troy Washington | THE DAILY HERALD

The late Troy Washington.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten was left in shock as news quickly circulated today, Tuesday, about the sudden passing of Temporary Manager/Special Representative of utilities company NV GEBE, Troy Washington.

As of now, no official statement has been released regarding his passing. “The Daily Herald” understands that Washington left the island on Monday to attend the National Job Fair (“De Nationale Carriere Beurs”) in the Netherlands, to recruit local students to return to St. Maarten and work at the utilities company. The National Career Fair is set for March 28 and 29 at the RAI in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

While details remain unclear, unconfirmed reports suggest that Washington was found unresponsive on an aircraft, and his body is said to be in Paris, currently.

Washington’s tenure at GEBE began during a time of considerable upheaval. He was appointed as Temporary Manager in September 2022, and his leadership was critical in guiding the company through challenging times. He was also the confirmed candidate to take up the Chief Executive Officer’s post at the company.

Apart from addressing the challenges at the company, Washington had a positive impact on GEBE by bringing workers together. He was said to have fought on several occasions for the benefit of the employees and was well accepted within the company.

Washington was highly qualified. He held Master’s degrees in Finance and Business Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. His extensive background in finance and management, coupled with a wealth of certifications in auditing, financial management, risk management and more, made him an invaluable asset to GEBE and the broader St. Maarten community.

Before his role at GEBE, Washington worked with Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company PJIAE, where he played a pivotal role in successfully raising US $90 million for the company’s capital programme. His experience also included serving on the Corporate Governance Task Force, the Cabinet of the Minister of Tourism, Economic

Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), the St. Maarten Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten, RBC Royal Bank within the Caribbean, and Astute Management.

Washington’s expertise in data analysis, audits, compliance, funding, corporate governance, risk management (including insurances) and policy advisory services helped numerous institutions achieve financial success. His strategic approach and commitment to maximising profits and ensuring long-term sustainability have left a lasting impact on the financial sector both locally and internationally.

The loss of Troy Washington will undoubtedly leave a significant void in St. Maarten’s professional and business communities.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/country-in-shock-at-sudden-passing-of-troy-washington