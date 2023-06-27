Country under a flood advisory due to potential heavy rainfall | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Fire Chief and Office of Disaster Management (ODM) National Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson is calling on residents to avoid low-lying areas due to a flood advisory that is currently in effect. A special warning goes out to motorists.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS)

(www.meteosxm.com or

Facebook.com/sxmweather/) on Tuesday evening issued a special weather bulletin due to the anticipated passing of a strong tropical wave within the next 24-48 hours.

MDS expects scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur Wednesday through Thursday. Showers may be heavy at times and could lead to localised flooding over sections of the island. Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution.

In the event of heavy rainfall, be aware of flash flooding in low-lying areas and rock falls. Motorists should stay away from areas prone to flooding until the water levels subside.

The following areas are prone to flooding: Jump Up Casino, Emmaplein #1, Philipsburg; A.Th. Illidge Road roundabout; L.B. Scott Road from Emilio Wilson Park to Cake House Supermarket; Zagersgut, from Petro Plus gas station to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church; Welgelegen Road, Cay Hill, from Welgelegen Road roundabout to One Tete Loke roundabout; Beacon Hill Road, from Sunset Bar and Grill to the beginning of White Sands Road; Rhine Road, aka Mullet Bay Road, after Sonesta Maho Beach Hotel to the entrance of Cupecoy from the intersection of University Drive to intersection of Rio Grande.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/country-under-a-flood-advisory-due-to-potential-heavy-rainfall