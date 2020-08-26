Country’s COVID-19 cases now at 253 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Ten new positive COVID-19 cases have been recorded for St. Maarten as of Tuesday, August 25, bringing the total number of active cases to 253.The total number of positive cases for the country is now 418.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is currently monitoring 244 persons in home isolation. Eight patients remain hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 17. The number of recovered is now at 148, with one additional recovered person recorded.

There are now 465 persons currently in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.CPS has tested 699 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 1,506 persons throughout the community. As the number of positive cases continues to increase, CPS said it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.Persons who have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms are cautioned to remain at home and contact their family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914.

Minister of Public Health Richard Panneflek reminds the public to continue to wear face masks, practise social distancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitise hands as frequently as possible, wash hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings, in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/country-s-covid-19-cases-now-at-253