Couple donates masks to front-line workers | THE DAILY HERALD

Nurses at the Emergency Room pose in their donated masks.

PHILIPSBURG–A skilful and kind couple Richard and Hilda Geraigery recently donated several handmade masks to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) Emergency Room (ER) staff and to members of the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM.

The couple told The Daily Herald that they had kept themselves busy by sewing face masks during and after the lockdown period earlier this year. “It made us feel we were doing something helpful and at the same time keeping safe,” said Richard.

The couple has made and distributed more than 600 masks to many friends and others within the community since then. “We’ve made several for friends that have restaurants that are sadly struggling to stay afloat,” he added.

The latest to receive these generous gifts were the essential workers.

Masks for KPSM officers that are a perfect match to their uniforms.

Nurses at the SMMC ER received 35 face masks from Richard and his wife. According to the couple, the nurses thanked them profusely for the donation and shared a picture filled with smiling faces happily wearing their new face masks.

Taking their creativity to the next level, the couple used old KPSM uniforms to make masks for the police officers. The results were masks that coordinated perfectly with their uniforms, the insignias included.

The couple said this was their way of showing their appreciation to the front-line workers who continue help to keep the country safe.

“There is never enough of ‘thank you’ for our front-line workers. The smiles we get when giving someone a mask are absolutely priceless,” Richard concluded.

