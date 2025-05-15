Couple injured in fire at old Post Office parking lot | THE DAILY HERALD

Both victims were transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center for treatment.

PHILIPSBURG–A man and woman sustained injuries on Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out inside an abandoned bus parked at the old Post Office parking lot on De Brot Street.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene shortly before 4:00pm on May 14, following reports of a fire and injured individuals. Responding units from St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, the Fire Department, and Ambulance Services arrived to find the two victims at the site.

The man suffered burns to his lower body, while the woman’s injuries were described as undetermined at the time of the report. According to police, preliminary findings suggest the pair had been living in the bus and were cooking when the fire started.

Both victims received on-site treatment from paramedics before being transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center for further care.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the blaze under control, preventing further damage. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Detectives and forensic specialists continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/couple-injured-in-fire-at-old-post-office-parking-lot