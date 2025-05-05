Couple seriously injured in shooting at Pic Paradis home | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The Fire Brigade (sapeurs-pompiers) responded to a shooting at a house on the lower part of the Pic Paradis road, below the entrance to Loterie Farm, at a little after 4:00am Monday.

On arrival the pompiers found the husband had bullet wounds to his thigh and abdomen. His situation was classified as an “absolute emergency”. The wife had a suture wound to the jaw, classified as a “relative emergency”. According to the pompiers, the couple were aged in their 50s.

They were transported to hospital immediately in a medical convoy.

No further details were given on the shooting incident. The Gendarmerie has opened an investigation into armed robbery and attempted murder.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/couple-seriously-injured-in-shooting-at-pic-paradis-home