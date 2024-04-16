Court of Guardianship sends rep to world probation conference | THE DAILY HERALD

Marciano Geeerd of the Court of Guardianship is attending the 6th World Congress on Probation and Parole in The Hague.





PHILIPSBURG–A representative of the Court of Guardianship’s youth probation department, Marciano Geeerd, is attending the 6th World Congress on Probation and Parole in The Hague April 16-18.

“During the World Congress on Probation and Parole, the latest trends, methods, and experiences in youth probation will be shared during workshops and trainings, as hosted by professionals from the Netherlands, Caribbean region and around the world,” the Ministry of Justice said in a press release on Monday.

The theme of the conference is “The future of probation and parole”, which, according to the Ministry of Justice, aligns with “the ongoing efforts of the Court of Guardianship/Youth Probation to optimise work processes and procedures.”

“Restorative justice, tackling hardened clients, best practices for juveniles transitioning into adulthood and implementation and evaluation of core correctional practices are among the topics to be presented at the upcoming workshops,” according to the press release. “Furthermore, there will be the opportunity for the St. Maarten-based attendee to create relationships with other youth probation organisations and professionals from around the Caribbean region.”

According to Court of Guardianship Department Head Kimberly Brown, the representative will also pay working visits to similar organisations in the Netherlands.

Caretaker Justice Minister Anna Richardson said: “I’m enthusiastic for the Court of Guardianship St. Maarten’s participation in the conference. I recognise the immense benefits it brings in our pursuit for child protection and guidance. As we seek productive steps to mitigate the challenges we are experiencing with our youth in St. Maarten, this engagement underscores our commitment to exploring best practices and fostering international partnerships.”

