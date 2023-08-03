Court pronounces liquidation of CAIRE, owner of Air Antilles | THE DAILY HERALD

An Air Antilles ATR 72-600 (Air Journal photo)

Employees of Air Antilles and pilots seen at the Court in Guadeloupe ( RCI photo)

MARIGOT–The Mixed Commercial Court of Pointe-à-Pitre has declared the group Compagnie Aérienne Interrégionale Express (CAIRE), owner of Air Antilles and Air Guyane Express, in compulsory liquidation with a two-month continuation period, Guadeloupe Premier reported.

The court decision came later than expected on Wednesday. The procedure included the appointment of a judicial representative to manage the company until a buyer can be found. Pilots have also announced they will be returning to work today Thursday.

The decision to place the CAIRE company into compulsory liquidation was taken by the court following CEO Eric Koury’s application for suspension of payments. This procedure was initiated when pilots and cabin crew went on unlimited strike.

The strike had highlighted the financial difficulties facing the company. On Wednesday, conscious of the desire to unblock the situation of many passengers, the SNPC-FO and SNPL-Caire unions announced they were suspending their mobilisation. Striking employees are expected to return to work today Thursday.

At the next hearing, a call for buyers will be launched

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/court-pronounces-liquidation-of-caire-owner-of-air-antilles