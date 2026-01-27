Court to rule in landmark Bonaire climate lawsuit | THE DAILY HERALD

Bonaire residents and Greenpeace Netherlands face the Dutch State in Court for climate lawsuit.

THE HAGUE–The District Court of The Hague will deliver its ruling on Wednesday, January 28, at 2:00 p.m. in the Bonaire Climate Case, a landmark lawsuit brought against the Dutch State by eight residents of Bonaire together with Greenpeace Netherlands.

The case centres on whether the Netherlands is doing enough to protect its own citizens from the impacts of climate change, particularly those living in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

Bonaire is already facing severe consequences of climate change, including extreme heat, rising sea levels, and environmental degradation. According to the plaintiffs, the Dutch government has failed to implement adequate protective measures for the island’s population. They are asking the court to order the State to develop a concrete and feasible climate adaptation plan for Bonaire, and to urgently step up efforts to reduce Dutch carbon emissions to zero.

Greenpeace Netherlands director Marieke Vellekoop described the case as potentially historic, noting that a ruling in favour of the plaintiffs could force the Dutch State to take concrete measures to protect citizens from extreme weather and other climate-related impacts.

The case is being closely watched internationally, as it could become the first in Europe in which a court requires a state to develop climate adaptation measures to protect its population. It also follows major international legal developments, including the European Court of Human Rights’ ruling in the KlimaSeniorinnen case and the recent Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice. In that opinion, the ICJ emphasized that states must keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius and pursue climate policies reflecting maximum ambition, taking into account historical emissions and economic capacity.

According to Greenpeace, these rulings place a greater responsibility on countries such as the Netherlands to act more decisively. The Bonaire case is therefore seen as a critical test of how international climate law will be applied in practice and could set a precedent with global relevance.

Vellekoop stressed that the case highlights unequal protection within the Kingdom. Residents of Bonaire, she said, are already experiencing the daily effects of climate change, but receive less protection than citizens in European Netherlands. “That is unjust and unacceptable. Everyone has the right to protection against floods, storms, and extreme heat, regardless of where they were born,” she said.

One of the plaintiffs, Jackie Bernabela, said the case represents a moment of hope for Bonaire. “This court case is a wake-up call. Hope is the cornerstone of action, and we need action now,” Bernabela said. “Only compassion, courage, and unity will protect our future.”

Greenpeace and the plaintiffs argue that Dutch climate policy has been weakened in recent years. They point to the government’s failure to meet targets set out in the Dutch Climate Act, continued subsidies for fossil fuels, and the abolition of the CO₂ tax for companies. According to Greenpeace, meaningful emissions reductions require robust and fair measures implemented without further delay.

Research commissioned by Greenpeace Netherlands shows that the climate crisis is already affecting daily life on Bonaire. Extreme heat is linked to health problems, while rising sea levels, stronger storms, and coral reef degradation pose serious long-term risks. Without decisive action, up to one-fifth of the island could be submerged by the end of the century.

The ruling can be followed via a livestream from the court. Plaintiffs Onnie Emerenciana and Jackie Bernabela will be present for the decision, together with Greenpeace Netherlands director Marieke Vellekoop. The verdict will be published at 3:00pm Dutch time (10:00am local time) on Rechtspraak.nl.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/court-to-rule-in-landmark-bonaire-climate-lawsuit