Courthouse registry open April 29, May 4 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Providing there are no changes to the current guidelines in the state of emergency, the registry of the Court of First Instance in St. Maarten will be open to the public on Wednesday, April 29, and Monday, May 4, from 9:00am to 12:00pm.

The Courthouse registry was also open on Friday, April 24. The Court stated in a notice that visitors must adhere to certain conditions inside the reception area.

For proper social distancing, only one person is allowed inside the reception area. Wearing face-protective gear is mandatory. These should cover the mouth and nose areas. Masks, including home-made masks, are allowed. Visitors must use hand sanitiser, which is provided at the entrance

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/courthouse-registry-open-april-29-may-4