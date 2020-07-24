COVID-19 active cases now 16 in St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Based on the latest available data provided by Collective Prevention Services (CPS) epidemiologist Dr. Raissa Tjon-Kon-Fat, as of 6:00pm today, Thursday, July 23, St. Maarten had 94 persons with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection, with 16 of these cases classified as currently active cases reported during the past few days.

According to a press release, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek said, “On July 21, two new cases were confirmed. Three new cases were confirmed throughout July 22, and 10 active cases were confirmed this evening, July 23. “To date, there have been 63 persons recovered from COVID-19 and 15 persons have passed away. Our current 16 active cases are actively being monitored by CPS and they have also initiated source- and contact-tracing for all cases to ensure that the virus is contained as soon as possible.” Minister Panneflek will host a press statement with CPS representatives to further update the general public tomorrow (Friday) morning. See more information in the newspaper.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/covid-19-active-cases-now-16-in-st-maarten