COVID-19 cases at 86 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG— As of August 8th, at 6:00pm St. Maarten had recorded 12 more persons who tested positive for coronavirus. The new total of confirmed cases now stands at 189. Of the active cases, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 82 people in home isolation. Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Richard Panneflek said “we now have eighty-six active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.” Three are currently hospitalised, while one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is now 17. The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is 86. Ninety people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 350 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 984 people throughout the community. As the numbers of positive cases continue to increase, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures, stated a government release. “If you have been exposed to someone with the virus or are experiencing flu-like symptoms, please remain at home and contact your family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914. “Minister Panneflek urges all to continue to wear your masks, practice social distancing, sanitise your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap and avoid mass gatherings.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/covid-19-cases-at-86