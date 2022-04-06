COVID-19 cases drop from 82 to 79 in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

The COVID-19 testing centre.



ST. EUSTATIUS–The number of active COVID-19 cases in St. Eustatius moved from 82 to 79 on Tuesday, March 5.

A total of 31 persons underwent testing for COVID-19 at the testing center located at Cottage Weg, nine of whom tested positive and were placed into isolation. A total of 12 persons tested negative and as a result were allowed to leave isolation. The total number of accumulated cases since the start of the outbreak, stands at 828.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/covid-19-cases-drop-from-82-to-79-in-statia