COVID-19 cases in Statia now at 29, Saba counts four cases | THE DAILY HERALD

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–The number of active COVID-19 cases in St. Eustatius fell to 29 on Tuesday, February 15. In Saba, the number of active cases with people in isolation went up to four.

At the testing site at the Yellow Building on Cottageweg in Statia, 54 persons were tested for COVID-19. One of these persons tested positive for the virus.

Five persons tested negative for COVID-19 since Monday and have left isolation. In total 410 people have contracted COVID-19 since the outbreak occurred on December 28, 2021. There are currently no people in hospital for the disease.

As there is no community circulation of COVID-19 in Saba, no extra measures have been taken by the public entity Saba, which means that the island is at awareness level one.

“The fact remains that we live on a vulnerable island and are limited in our medical capacity. We can minimise the effects in Saba. It’s up to us all to keep each other safe,” the public entity said.

People who have recently travelled are called to show up for day-two and day-five tests. This also applies to persons who travelled for Health Insurance Office ZVK medical referrals. The testing centre is open daily 7:30-10:00am.

Residents of Saba are urged to get vaccinated and boosted and to call Saba Cares if they have flu-like symptoms. Self-tests are recommended if one suspects contact with a positive case. “Stay informed using trusted, reliable, scientific resources,” the public entity recommended.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/covid-19-cases-in-statia-now-at-29-saba-counts-four-cases