COVID-19 cases reduced to 198 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten has recorded fifteen new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 348, but the total number of active cases has dropped to 198 as 26 persons have recovered from the virus.Of the active cases, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 183 persons in home isolation. There are now 490 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.The number of persons who have recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 133.Twelve patients are currently hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and three patients are isolated and being monitored. The total number of COVID related deaths remains at 17.In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 618 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and 1,365 persons throughout the community.Persons who have been exposed to someone with the virus or are experiencing flu-like symptoms are advised to remain at home and contact their family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914.“For your safety, the safety of your loved ones and members in our community, continue to wear your masks, practise social distancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitise your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings,” said Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek on Wednesday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/covid-19-cases-reduced-to-198