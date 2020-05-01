COVID-19 curve in St. Maarten flattening as infection rate drops | THE DAILY HERALD

Pie charts depicting the COVID-19 situation in St. Maarten as of April 30.

PHILIPSBURG–The coronavirus COVID-19 curve in St. Maarten is flattening, with the infection rate plummeting to below 25 per cent.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said in a statement issued late last night that St. Maarten Medical Center’s (SMMC’s) Outbreak Management Team has reported that since the country went into a “state of emergency” on April 4, the number of positive cases has seen a slow yet steady increase as opposed to a steep curve.

“With increased testing in the community as of late, we are seeing that the infection rate is going down and has dropped below 25 per cent as per April 27, which may indicate the success of the state of emergency,” Jacobs said.

“This flattening of the curve is the reason to continue adhering to social-distancing guidelines and to stop moving while we allow COVID-19 positive persons to recover, preventing a large number of persons within the community from becoming infected when the state of emergency is lifted.”

Jacobs held a strategic Emergency Support Function (ESF) meeting on Thursday with the coordinators of ESFs 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10, along with the Minister of Health, Labour and Social Affairs VSA, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), Minister of Justice, and the Deputy Prime Minister to further deliberate on COVID-19 developments and prepare for the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) meeting scheduled for today, Friday, May 1.

A press conference is scheduled to be held after the EOC meeting by Jacobs with the same ESF coordinators to update the general public on the decisions taken in the EOC.

Jacobs also met with Préfète of St. Barths and St. Martin Sylvie Feucher and her support staff on April 29. During the meeting the two parties shared updates concerning COVID-19 developments on their respective sides of the island. Feucher said French St. Martin would be starting community testing as of Monday, May 4, similar to that of Collective prevention Services’ (CPS’) community outreach testing campaign currently being carried out in Dutch St. Maarten.

Also discussed were solutions to the challenges being faced with the waivers to cross the borders.

Persons who live in French St. Martin and work in Dutch St. Maarten and need to go to a bank in St. Maarten, or have urgent medical appointments, are required to fill in the Travel Waiver (Form Certificate of Exception) which must be signed by the employer and the Prime Minister

(pmtalks@sintmaartengov.org

) or the Chief of Police

(pr@policesxm.sx

). This also counts for delivery services.

Persons who live in St. Maarten and work in St. Martin or have urgent medical appointments should get the necessary waiver signed by their employer and the Préfète of St. Barths and St. Martin via the online form

(https://forms.gle/QugqNVS1nWrCnY9U9) or digital copies can be sent to

covid19pref@saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr

.

This week, CPS launched an educational video on proper mask usage featuring hygiene and infection control practitioner Glenda Severin. CPS continues to carry out community testing and handing out educational material concerning health aspects, to provide proper care for persons who are found to be COVID-19 positive.

“Persons are asked to get tested if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms, in order to mitigate further spread of this deadly virus,” Jacobs said.

“The people of St. Maarten know that things are difficult. However, I am proud to say that I have seen this nation pull together as one, once again. More and more businesses are getting involved and joining all front-liners in the fight against COVID-19.

“Your involvement is giving hope to the many persons out there who are struggling at this time. I commend you and I encourage other businesses in the community to follow suit. The name ‘The Friendly Island’ has not been given to this nation as a mistake; it stands for togetherness. I am proud of this nation.

“May God continue to bless St. Maarten and her people.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/covid-19-curve-in-st-maarten-flattening-as-infection-rate-drops