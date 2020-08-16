COVID-19 has now risen to 176 confirmed | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG—As of August 15th, St. Maarten has confirmed twenty- six new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of confirmed cases now stands at 3, according to a government release issues Saturday evening. Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 165 people in home isolation. Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek stated “we now have one hundred and seventy- six active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.” Nine patients are currently hospitalised and two patients are isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 17. The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is 107. Four hundred and fifty people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases. In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 591 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport,(PJIA) and 1,196 people throughout the community. As the numbers of positive cases continue to increase, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures. “If you have been exposed to someone with the virus or

experiencing flu-like symptoms, please remain at home and contact your family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914. “The Minister of VSA reminds all to actively do your part by; wearing your masks, practicing social-distancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitize your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings. Together we can accomplish our goal to flatten the curve of the virus.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/covid-19-has-now-risen-to-176-confirmed