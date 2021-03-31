COVID-19 testing centre is closed over Easter holiday | THE DAILY HERALD

Hope Estate drive-through testing centre. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–Regional Health Agency ARS informs residents of the closure of the coronavirus COVID-19 drive-through testing centre in Hope Estate from Friday, April 2, to Monday, April 5, inclusive.

Results of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests taken on Thursday, April 1, will be communicated between April 3 and April 4, through the Pasteur Institute website.

The Marigot drive-through testing centre will be open on Friday, April 2, and Monday, April 5, from 7:00am to 11:00am. The centre will offer PCR tests, as well as antigen tests only on Monday, April 5, and Tuesday April 6.

It is also brought to the attention of the public that antigen tests will be accepted on all flights from the French side as of Tuesday, April 6.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/covid-19-testing-centre-is-closed-over-easter-holiday