COVID-19 vaccination team thanks local businesses for their support | THE DAILY HERALD

Movida Bar and Grill luncheons arrived at Belair Community Center for members of the vaccination team.

PHILIPSBURG–Domino’s Pizza and Movida Bar and Grill have provided the vaccination team at Belair Community Center with lunch in the last two weeks.

Belair Community Center has made its facility available for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) and the vaccination team at Belair Community Center expressed their gratitude for the kind gesture and support in a press release on Monday.

“The Belair Community Center as a vaccination location has been a great addition to the vaccination campaign, as it provides the opportunity to significantly scale up the administering of vaccines,” said the VMT.

To reach herd immunity (70 per cent of the population vaccinated), the possibility of scaling up is very important in fighting this virus.

Belair Community Center is very well equipped, with plenty of parking space and a shaded area where persons can stand out of the sun. It is a central location across the road from St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC); and is very spacious inside the building. “The VMT is therefore incredibly grateful, that this location was offered, to be utilised as a vaccination administering location,” the team added.

“Domino’s is always there to help however we can in a time of need and crisis. We are honoured to show appreciation for those helping with recovery. In this case, it is those helping with prevention by facilitating the vaccination process. Pizza seems so inconsequential compared to their daily efforts,” said St. Maarten Domino’s franchisee John Caputo. “I am happy to be there for the vaccination team with great pizzas for them to enjoy.

“We encourage everyone to do their part by registering for the vaccination. It’s going to be our best and safest way out of this mess.”

Anish Chugani of Movida Bar and Grill said, “With this promotion, we would like to boost the morale of the front-line workers as a kind gesture. It is not an easy job, being in a very serious and high-pressured environment, so we thought we can bring some smiles in the middle of the day.”

Movida was the first new restaurant opened after COVID-19 in October 2020, and has a variety of dishes. It is operated by Avantika Thai Kitchen and Lounge and Astra Steak and Seafood in Simpson Bay.

According to the release, almost 11,500 persons have registered for the COVID-19 vaccine. The VMT encourages everyone who has not registered to do so, as it is essential to prevent another outbreak, as currently seen on the sister islands of Curaçao and Bonaire.

“Curacao reported a record number of 2,234 active cases on Saturday and has gone back into lockdown due to the more contagious UK variant, which has also been found in St. Maarten,” according to the release.

Members of the community are reminded to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Registration can be done via the online registration form which is available in English, Spanish, and Creole, and can be found via:

https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/form.aspx?v=OGtn05kNmb

Both the Cole Bay and Dutch Quarter Community Help Desks are currently equipped to provide information and can assist with registration on the spot. They are open from 8:30am to 12:30pm Monday to Friday. Persons must bring a form of identification when visiting the helpdesk.

The paper-based “COVID Vaccine Registration Form” can be picked up at several locations, including Collection Prevention Services (CPS) at the Vineyard Office Park Building, the Division of Labor Affairs at the Simpson Bay Public Service Center in Simpson Bay, doctors’ offices, the Government Administration Building, and select pharmacies.

Organisations that wish to inform their staff about the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination programme via an information session can send an email to

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

.

“If you have a friend, parent, neighbour, or relative that may need assistance with registration, transportation, or emotional support, please do your part,” the VMT encouraged.

Persons who may need help with the registration process, their appointment, or wish for more information about the vaccination campaign, can call CPS at 914 or email

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/covid-19-vaccination-team-thanks-local-businesses-for-their-support