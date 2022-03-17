COVID protocols in place for Senior Calypso Eliminations | THE DAILY HERALD

Belair Community Center



PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) on Wednesday reminded the public that its COVID-19 protocols for entry to the NAGICO Senior Calypso Eliminations will be enforced on Sunday, March 20.

Potential patrons to this event will have to be fully vaccinated (two shots) or tested (rapid antigen) 48 hours prior to the event, said the SCDF in a release.

Testing can be administered on Saturday, March 19, at the office of Kalaboom Entertainment on Bush Road inside the Miss Lalie Commercial Complex. Testing will also be done at the venue of the Calypso Eliminations, Belair Community Center. The times for the testing will be announced during the course of the day, today, Thursday. All tests will carry a cost of US $8.

The SCDF will sell tickets at the gate of this event considering its large contingent of senior attendees, but encourages everyone to purchase their tickets in advance. Tickets are available at Van Dorp.

With the lifting of the mask mandate, SCDF cannot compel persons to wear masks, but “highly encourages wearing a mask, since we still need to protect each other as much as possible, including persons advanced in age who attend the Calypso Eliminations.”

