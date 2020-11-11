COVID, Q4, borders and United Congress themes for Gibbs’ St. Martin Day speech | THE DAILY HERALD

President of the Collectivité of St. Martin Daniel Gibbs

MARIGOT–President Daniel Gibbs talked on a number of themes for his St. Martin Day speech, which this year was given in a virtual format by video.

He began by reminding that 32 St. Martiners have lost their lives to COVID-19, a lot for an island of 80,000 people. Comparing these numbers to the scale of metropolitan cities, they would be equivalent to 6,800 deaths in the Kingdom of the Netherlands and 27,000 deaths in the French Republic. “Let’s us spare a thought for those we have lost,” he said.

Remarking on a turbulent summer when the borders were closed for six weeks, he said the Spirit of Concordia, the foundation of the relationship between the two sides of the island, had been put to the test.

“This has never happened since 1648,” he noted. “Some attempted to use this as an opportunity to oppose the two identities which constitute St. Martin’s soul. However, geography dictates politics: given our many affiliations, this is undeniably our reality.

“While at the same time a Caribbean island, an Overseas Territory of the French Republic and an Outermost Region of the European Union, the Collectivité of St. Martin which I have had the honour to preside since 2017 is thus an integral part of the three sets from which it draws its reality, its identity, and moreover, its substance.”

Referring to COVID-19, he reminded that elected representatives of the Territorial Council had unanimously requested seven weeks ago that the “Q4” quadripartite meeting be specifically dedicated to health issues and be held as soon as possible.

“This leads me to insist, once again, on an important point: A successful cooperation between us and our nation states – France and the Netherlands – is essential. Last year, I reminded that the relationship with our respective central governments must be based on constructive dialogue, receptiveness, and benevolence.

“It is clear that this has unfortunately not always been the case in recent years. The multilateral discussions through our ‘Q4’ quadripartite meetings are necessary now more than ever. We are still waiting for a response from the French state on this request.

“It is imperative that solutions in terms of shared health protocols and increased capacity for rapid tests be found. A favourable outcome in the coming weeks is essential if we want to save our economy and our social cohesion in the absence of the next tourist season.”

He said a synergy will have to be achieved between our neighbouring islands such as Anguilla, St. Barths, Saba and St. Eustatius, so that St. Martiners can travel again in these territories and reconnect, especially with family.

Gibbs reiterated his call to bring a United Congress French and Dutch to reality for strengthening the ties of cooperation.

“This Congress would serve as a framework for consultation and generate the momentum necessary for projects of common interest. It would have to involve in the decision-making process all the stakeholders, thus bringing together, on an equal footing, the executives of the two local governments (Executive Council of St. Martin and the government of St. Maarten).

“All the while providing our respective States representatives an observer’s seat, thus taking into consideration the competences exercised at the central level.”

But he said the mode of operation of this political body still has to be defined. He noted that a study was designed within the framework of the relations between the French Cross-border Operational Mission and the Collectivité of St. Martin. This study has been translated into English and has recently been sent to the government of Dutch St. Maarten.

According to this document, the European Grouping of Territorial Cooperation (EGTC) seems to be the most suitable structure. Its purpose is to facilitate and promote European territorial cooperation, especially cross-border, between its members. It can support material cooperation projects (equipment, infrastructure or joint services), in common areas of competence. Ultimately, the EGTC could also assume the role of managing authority for European Territorial Cooperation programs.

“The EGTC must therefore be seen as a technical tool for monitoring and facilitating projects that would have been politically initiated within the framework of our cooperation policy,” Gibbs explained. “It will therefore be a consequence, not a prerequisite, of the establishment of the United Congress. I wish for us to be able to start meeting early in 2021 on this format.

“Through the guidelines taken jointly, I am confident that this consultative mechanism, will as a result accelerate the deadlines in the implementation of projects and strategic policies.

“By bringing all the stakeholders together, this new body would also make it possible to overcome the obstacles caused by the distribution of powers between States and local governments; which can be at times very difficult to grasp.”

He emphasised that the entity is not intended to replace French St. Martin and Dutch St. Maarten, nor will it replace the respective elected representatives of the two territories, whose mission will be to validate, at a rate that remains to be determined, the orientations taken jointly within this framework.

