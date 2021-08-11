COVID tests now required for all returning residents | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–All residents returning to the country will require COVID-19 testing prior to entry; this also includes all fully vaccinated persons.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley said this will go into effect as of Monday, August 16. This was announced during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday.

According to the minister, this can be a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or an antigen test.

Months earlier the minister announced that fully vaccinated persons may be able to travel to St. Maarten without a COVID-19 test. He gave the reasons for this change: “This is a measure that we (government) need to take right now until we get everything under control … we will be reversing that decision where residents who were fully vaccinated for two weeks or more could have entered St. Maarten without testing,” said Ottley.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/covid-tests-now-required-for-all-returning-residents