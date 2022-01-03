CPS calls for help from available nurses due to record COVID surge | THE DAILY HERALD

This graphic from CPS shows the latest available COVID-19 figures.

PHILIPSBURG–The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) is in urgent need of retired or available nurses due to the COVID-19 surge that the country is experiencing.

The department called out to retired or available nurses to complement the current CPS staff to assist with source and contact tracing.

The number of COVID-19 cases has surged within the past week from 36 to a for Sint Maarten record number of 678 active, according to a CPS graphic issued late on Monday, and four unvaccinated persons were hospitalised.

Interested nurses should contact: CPS Department Head Eva Lista-de Weever by emailing: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

CPS reiterated the importance of observing the preventive measures such as wearing a face mask; keeping a two-metre distance; washing your hands frequently, which will protect the health of others within and outside of your household.

Persons are also reminded to practice good respiratory hygiene, covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, using tissues and disposing of them correctly, washing your hands immediately after disposing of tissue and avoiding touching one’s eyes, nose, or mouth.

CPS also encourages persons to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cps-calls-for-help-from-available-nurses-due-to-record-covid-surge