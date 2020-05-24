CPS gives COVID-19 info session to Bouygues Construction workers | THE DAILY HERALD

Construction workers in a classroom setting being informed by CPS officials about how to protect themselves from getting COVID-19.

PHILIPSBURG–Collective Prevention Services (CPS) provided 225 construction workers of Bouygues Construction site at Pelican Key with a COVID-19 safety preventive measures information session on May 16.

CPS said the construction sector is one area that could restart works in the week of May 11 – phase one, based on the four-phase Economic Re-opening Plan for de-escalation that was enacted as local COVID-19 transmission numbers came down.

“Every workplace must have a system of safe management measures to prevent the re-emergence of community cases,” CPS said in a press release on Sunday.

The health and safety of the nation remains a top priority for CPS, said the release.

CPS nurses Nadine Richardson and Shardina Blomont-Frederick, and volunteers Alicia Torres and Valone Adams carried out the session, the fifth COVID-19 safety preventive measures information session thus far.

The topics discussed were: what is COVID-19; the origin of COVID-19; signs and symptoms of COVID-19; the differences between isolation and quarantine; what you should do if you suspect you have COVID-19; why it is important to maintain two-metre social distancing; how to prevent contracting COVID-19 by avoiding touching mouth, eye and nose; proper usage and disposal of masks (surgical, cloth, N95); and the proper way to wash and sanitise your hands.

“During the information sessions, information was also provided about why it is important to clean surfaces, door handles and telephones; and about the importance of removing jewellery and watches before washing your hands,” said the release.

Pierre, Safety Manager at the construction site in Pelican Key, said that he ensures that all measures are taken to protect the workers and other persons who are at the work site, and that these measures are also maintained at their living quarters.

CPS urged businesses to implement safe management practices that will support the safe and gradual resumption of normal economic activities based on the de-escalation plan of the government of St. Maarten.

CPS said adherence to and compliance with safety measures at the workplace support businesses and create a safe work environment for employees and customers with the aim to stop the spread of COVID-19 and any infectious disease.

We all must uphold good health and hygiene practices during this COVID-19 crisis, according to the release.

