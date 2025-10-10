CPS marks World Mental Health Day: focus on humanitarian emergencies | THE DAILY HERALD

October 10 marks World Mental Health Day

PHILIPSBURG–Today, Friday, October 10, marks World Mental Health Day, observed under the global theme “Mental Health in Humanitarian Emergencies.” The day serves as a reminder that there is no health without mental health, the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized.

This year’s campaign highlights the urgent need to support the mental and psychosocial well-being of people affected by crises such as natural disasters, conflicts, and public health emergencies. The WHO notes that one in five people in such situations experiences a mental health condition.

Supporting mental health during emergencies not only saves lives but also helps individuals and communities heal and rebuild. “By investing in evidence-based and community-based interventions, we can address immediate needs, foster long-term recovery, and empower people to thrive,” the WHO stated.

The organization is calling on governments, health and social care providers, schools, and community groups to work together to ensure that vulnerable individuals receive the support they need. “Let us intensify our efforts to create a world where mental health is valued, protected, and accessible for all,” the WHO urged.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) supports the WHO’s message and continues to raise awareness about mental health as part of its annual health calendar.

Residents seeking support can contact the Mental Health Foundation (MHF), which provides psychiatric care and preventive services aimed at reducing the impact of mental disorders on individuals and the wider community.

For general information, call 542-1677. In case of a mental health crisis, the MHF crisis line 585-5556 is available 24/7 and answered by trained professionals. For more information, contact CPS at 542-1570 or 914.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cps-marks-world-mental-health-day-focus-on-humanitarian-emergencies