CPS only location for COVID-19 vaccines | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Health Ministry’s Collective Prevention Services’ (CPS’) offices at the Vineyard Office Complex is the only location that will be open for the administering of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.

During the month of August, CPS’ opening hours for the administering of the Pfizer vaccine are: 8:30am to 12:00noon, and 1:30pm to 3:30pm CPS said these hours can change, and this will be communicated in a timely manner to the community.

Persons can call 914 for any additional information.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cps-only-location-for-covid-19-vaccines