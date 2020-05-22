CPS outreach campaign concludes this weekend | THE DAILY HERALD

CPS representatives and CAV in one of the districts.

~ No movement allowed ~

PHILIPSBURG–Collective Prevention Services (CPS) will be active in two districts this weekend to continue its community outreach programme as businesses remain closed.

After causing an initial confusion about businesses being allowed to open today and the free movement of people, Government’s Department of Communication (DCOMM) reminded the general public in a press release late last night that all businesses are to remain closed unless they are providing essential services to key government entities. The general public is not allowed on the roads today.

CPS has strengthened its cadre of community awareness volunteers (CAV) with representatives of Aspen Medical International (AMI), St. Maarten Red Cross, Windward Islands Emergency Medical Services (WIEMS), American University of the Caribbean (AUC) School of Medicine students, the Princess Juliana International Airport Fire Department and the government Fire Department as it winds down its district outreach campaign.

“This is the final weekend where CPS staff and CAV will be heading into the districts of Fort Willem and St. Peters,” said CPS is a press release on Friday.

Members of the community mentioned are reminded, to come out and talk with CPS and CAV once they hear that they are in the neighbourhood.

Volunteers are identified by the badges they wear.

CPS is reminding everyone to maintain two metres (six feet) social distancing from other persons, to practise good respiratory etiquette, to wash your hands frequently and clean often-touched surfaces.

CPS has been visiting various community districts during the past weeks as part of its COVID-19 Community Outreach Campaign, to provide valuable accurate information and at the same time collect data from those residents who have flu-like symptoms.

CPS reminds the public: do not wait to call your physician if you have flu-like symptoms. If you do not have a general practitioner (GP) or cannot reach your physician call CPS at 914 without delay and do not go to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) Emergency Room (ER), but call first when you are sick.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cps-outreach-campaign-concludes-this-weekend