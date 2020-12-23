CPS recommends curfew, curtailing nightlife, limiting public gatherings to 5 | THE DAILY HERALD

CPS Head Eva Lista-de Weever

~‘We are at a tipping point’~

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten is currently at “a tipping point” from an epidemiological perspective when it comes to the COVID-19 virus, Collective Prevention Services (CPS) head Eva Lista-de Weever warned on Tuesday.

She said COVID-19 clusters are currently occurring in large families, bars and restaurants, and the banking, yachting, medical and justice sectors, indicating that the country is experiencing an increase in community transmission of COVID-19.

She said CPS has advised that public gatherings be limited to no more than five persons unless individuals are from the same household, and has recommended curtailing nightlife and considering implementing a curfew.

As of December 22, CPS registered a total of 1,362 cases. This is up 24 from the day prior and reflects the total number of confirmed cases from the start of the outbreak in March. Based on the number of new cases, the incidence rate is 200 cases per 100,000 population. The incidence rate is an important metric because it describes how quickly diseases occur in the population and allows authorities to compare local rates with those of other islands and countries.

“What we are seeing in St. Maarten is an increase in cases caused by a rise in the number of symptomatic people coming forward for testing, which is an indication that there is increased community transmission,” Lista-de Weever said at a joint virtual press conference with Health Minister Richard Panneflek and other health stakeholders on Tuesday.

She urges persons who are experiencing flu-like symptoms to contact their doctors or CPS at tel. 914. When CPS is called, testing will be scheduled.

She said CPS will introduce an antigen test in its testing strategy in the new year. The testing strategy will be expanded to encourage more persons to come forward for testing. The antigen tests will also help CPS to confirm any suspected clusters and outbreaks more quickly. PCR testing will continue, as this remains “the gold standard.”

She said also that CPS had conducted a pilot of 60 antigen tests on Monday. Once evaluated, this will help CPS plan for community testing in various districts.

“When we look at trends in our data, what we are seeing are active clusters throughout various sectors in the community. Currently there are clusters occurring in large families, in the banking sector, yachting sector, bars and restaurants, the medical sector, and justice sector,” she said. “This information is not to create panic, but to paint a realistic picture that COVID-19 is everywhere and can still impact anyone.”

She stressed that it is important is for persons to wear a mask, maintain their distance from others, and maintain proper hand hygiene, whether they are in a public space, visiting family or friends, or at the workplace. She urged residents and visitors to be responsible and safe.

She said CPS has advised that public gatherings be limited to no more than five persons unless individuals are from the same household.

“While we realise that this may be a challenge for some, we needed to provide a benchmark due to the rapid increase in cases,” she said.

“Due to the rapid increase in cases, we have also made recommendations to curtail nightlife and to consider implementing a curfew. Individuals and businesses need to understand the gravity of the local situation and take it upon themselves to ensure that those around them adhere to the public health measures. We are also asking that everyone limit the number of household visitors over the holidays, especially if family members are coming from abroad.”

She said that if there is an opportunity to quarantine before interacting with relatives, this is strongly encouraged. “We also ask the public to limit contact before visiting older relatives, as they are the vulnerable population. If you happen to be hosting guests you should tell your guests that you expect them to wear their masks and if there is an opportunity for outdoor gathering or outdoor dining, this is preferred.”

Lista-de Weever urges the population to complete the COVID-19 questionnaire, which is intended to gauge the public knowledge, perception and attitude towards COVID-19.

In the meantime, Health Minister Panneflek in his daily COVID-19 update issued on Tuesday evening said that in addition to the 24 persons who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday; there were 12 recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 122.

CPS is monitoring 118 persons in home isolation. Four patients are hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 26.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 1,214. There are 228 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1,756 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 9,775 persons in the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Also at the press conference were St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) Medical Director Dr. Felix Holiday, HCLS representative Dr. Fey van der Dijs and a St. Maarten Laboratory Services (SLS) representative.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cps-recommends-curfew-curtailing-nightlife-limiting-public-gatherings-to-5