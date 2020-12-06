CPS reports a new record high of 98 COVID-19 cases | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Another COVID-19 death reported ~

PHILIPSBURG–The country’s number of active COVID-19 cases is now 98.

Over the course of the weekend 21 new active cases have been recorded, driving the number back into the upper 90s. The total number of confirmed positive cases is 1,141.

Another victim of COVID-19 was confirmed on Friday, December 4. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased to 26.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richard Panneflek extended deepest condolences and strength to the family and friends of the victim.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is now monitoring 94 persons who are in home isolation. There are now 175 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

Four patients are currently hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

Ten recoveries were recorded over the weekend, bringing the total number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten to 1,017.

The VSA Ministry’s Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) has tested 1,552 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 7,893 persons throughout the community.

CPS further assured that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

