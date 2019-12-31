CPS urges everyone to help prevent mosquito breeding | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Health Ministry’s Collective Prevention Services (CPS) urges residents to inspect the premises around their homes and businesses for standing water where mosquitoes may breed.

“The amount of rainfall lately has created conditions around the island that would encourage the proliferation of mosquitoes, particularly the species that breed in containers, such as Aedes,” CPS said in a press release on Monday.

“Debris scattered around the island by the former hurricanes may still be collecting water and breeding this species of mosquitoes. Aedes mosquitoes are known transmitters of dengue fever, Zika, and chikungunya virus,” CPS said.

Residents were urged to actively dispose of bottles, cans, buckets, old loose tires and any other containers that collect and hold water.

“Clean and empty containers, pet dishes, flower vases or other containers regularly,” CPS said.

Residents were also urged to fix leaky pipes and outdoor faucets, to plug tree holes and to clear roof gutters of debris.

CPS advised residents to wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing during outdoor activities, as mosquitoes are attracted to dark colours. “Wear long sleeves and pants when going outdoors, i.e. to decrease the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes,” CPS said.

For any questions, or any additional information contact Vector Programme Coordinator Gerald Davelaar, on the office phone numbers 542-1570 or 542-1122 or the mobile hotline 520-2874.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93650-cps-urges-everyone-to-help-prevent-mosquito-breeding