Crash-and-Run | THE DAILY HERALD

A white Hyundai Atos slammed into the garden wall of a house on Union Road early Sunday morning.

A witness saw the car veering off the road around 3:00am on Sunday. Four persons exited the vehicle and were picked up by another car. Before getting in, they removed the licence plates from their wrecked car and took the vehicle documents. Leaving no personal belongings behind, they fled the scene. The homeowner is left with a damaged wall.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/crash-and-run