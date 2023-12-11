Crash helmets given to youth in St. James | THE DAILY HERALD

President Louis Mussington distributing helmets in St. James.

MARIGOT–Collectivité President Louis Mussington was in St. James, Wednesday, December 6, with Territorial Councillor Daniel Arnel, in charge of transport, for a distribution of safety helmets to the youth in the area.

The Collectivité and State are committed to the education and protection of young two-wheeler drivers, in the continuing effort to reduce accidents, injuries and death on the roads.

The “Collectivité au Coeur des Quartiers” initiative, carried out by the Security Prevention Mission, was initiated in 2022 and allowed the President, territorial elected officials and State representatives to go to all the neighbourhoods of St. Martin to distribute protective helmets.

The meeting was also an opportunity to exchange with the residents of the neighbourhood on various social topics and to promote proximity links with the residents.

Partner associations such as Association Moto Action du Nord (AMAN) and its President Miguel Mingau, neighbourhood personalities such as Paul Whit and staff of Conseil Local de Sécurité et de Prévention de la Délinquance (CLSPD) have been instrumental in continuing this initiative in the districts.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/crash-helmets-given-to-youth-in-st-james