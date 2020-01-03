Crazy swimming outfits on display at New Year’s Dip | THE DAILY HERALD

Swimmers readying themselves for the New Year’s Dip at Scubaqua Dive Centre in St. Eustatius on Wednesday afternoon.

ST. EUSTATIUS–A good fifty swimmers in St. Eustatius turned up at Scubaqua Dive centre for the annual New Year’s Dip. Trainee tourist divers, some residents and acting Government Commissioner Mervyn Stegers actually plunged into calm yet slightly chilly waters to demonstrate their fortitude.

The art of creative exhibitionism was also demonstrated, as witnessed by some crazy swimming outfits.

“It is the fifth year we have held the event,” said dive instructor Marieke van de Wetering. “A defective fridge almost prompted us to cancel the event. Nevertheless, we were delighted with the turnout. And our guests were delighted with the ‘oliebollen’, or traditional Dutch New Year’s doughnuts, that we prepared.”

Founded 15 years ago, Scubaqua attracts trainee divers from all over the world. “Our mission is to give the best scuba diving experience St. Eustatius has to offer,” said dive-centre expert Mike Harterink.

“Our instructors are accredited Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) Master Scuba Diving trainers, and safety in the sea is everything. However, our New Year’s Dip is not without moments of serious fun,” Harterink said.

Attendees to the New Year’s splash received a free hat.

A ranger of St. Eustatius National Parks STENAPA (left) “dressed” for the annual New Year’s Splash.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93706-crazy-swimming-outfits-on-display-at-new-year-s-dip