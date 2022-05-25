Creative art event at Royal Palm Plaza | THE DAILY HERALD

“Parade Day”, acrylic painting on paper by Saskia Kliphuis.

PHILIPSBURG–Artists United SXM, which supports local artists, will be holding a Vacant Store Window Exhibition at Royal Palm Plaza, next to the Methodist Church on Front Street, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm on Saturday, May 28.

Apart from viewing pieces of art, including paintings, drawings and pottery, in the various shop windows, visitors can meet the artists in person during the exhibit. A local art market with two- and three-dimensional works on sale in different price ranges, live painting demos and brief art workshops are also part of Saturday’s event.

Participating artists are Nathalie Schoormans, Lindy Jacquet, Ingrid McDougald, Zillah Duzon Hazel, Annemiek van Kerkhof-Posthuma, Saskia Kliphuis, Jay Haviser, Tes Verheij and Laurey-Ann Fairbairn.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/creative-art-event-at-royal-palm-plaza