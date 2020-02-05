Credentials of new MPs to be examined today | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Parliament will examine the credentials and admit the fifteen persons elected to Parliament during a public plenary session set for 11:00am today, Wednesday.

Three of the elected Members of Parliament (MPs), who were chosen are sitting ministers, who are expected to return as ministers pending the vetting process. Article 34 paragraph 4 of the Constitution allows an MP to hold the position of MP and minister for a period of up to three months.

Elected to Parliament during the snap parliamentary elections on January 9, were, from the National Alliance (NA) party leader Silveria Jacobs, currently serving as Prime Minister, Jurendy Doran York, who currently serves as Justice Minister; Ardwell Irion the sitting Finance Minister and sitting MPs Christophe Emmanuel, William Marlin and Rodolphe Samuel; from United People’s (UP) party were Grisha Marten-Heyliger, wife of former UP leader Theo Heyliger, UP leader and sitting MP Rolando Brison, newcomer Omar Ottley and siting MP Sidharth “Cookie” Bijlani.

From United St. Maarten Party (US Party) are newcomers Claudius Buncamper and Akeem Arrindell and from Party for Progress (PFP) will be leader Melissa Gumbs and Raeyhon Peterson. Rounding off the 15 MPs is United Democrats (UD) leader Sarah Wescot-Williams, a sitting MP.

Members of the public can follow the deliberations in person at the House of Parliament located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, 107.9FM, 98.1FM, www.pearlfmradio.sx, www.sxmparliament.org, and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/credentials-of-new-mps-to-be-examined-today