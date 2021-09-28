CRIB number for all residents ages 0-67 | THE DAILY HERALD

Kralendijk, Bonaire

BONAIRE–The Caribbean Netherlands Tax Office “Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland” has created a CRIB (in Dutch: Centraal Registratie Informatie Belastingplichtige) number for all residents ages 0-67.

These personal numbers will be sent by letter to everyone who is registered in the population administration of Bonaire, Saba or St. Eustatius and falls within this age group. The advantage is that people no longer have to go to the tax office to request and collect a CRIB number.

This does not apply to companies.

A CRIB number is a unique personal number for everyone who is registered with the Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland. The number is primarily intended for contact between private individuals and public authorities. Examples include the Belastingdienst, the public entity, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment or Study Financing “Studiefinanciering”. A CRIB number makes it possible, for example, to process payments correctly and easily.

Persons will need a CRIB number when they have contact with the Belastingdienst, for example, when filling out an income tax return. The number must be stated when making payments to the Belastingdienst. (Future) employers will also need the CRIB number for payroll administration.

With the CRIB number, data can be traced to a specific person. Careless use of the CRIB number therefore carries privacy risks, including, for example, abuse of personal data and identity fraud. “Therefore, be careful when giving out your CRIB number. Guard it well,” residents were advised in a press release on Monday.

Residents of the Caribbean Netherlands who have dealt with the Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland before already have a CRIB number and will not receive a letter this time.

“Guard your CRIB number well. However, if you or one of your family members have lost their CRIB number, you can pick up a CRIB statement at the Belastingdienst. You must bring proof of identity,” it was stated in the release.

Persons with questions about the CRIB number can contact Belastingdienst CN at tel. (00599)715-8585 in Bonaire; (00599)318-3325 in Statia; and (00599)416-3941 in Saba, or by email to

