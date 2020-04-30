Critical care nurse Martiena: ‘It’s been two months since I hugged or kissed my kids’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Reangelo Martiena in his PPE.

By Judy H. Fitzpatrick

CAY HILL–Working 24 hours a day, seven days a week on call for COVID-19 patients has become the new normal for St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) COVID-19 Pavilion Department Supervisor Reangelo Martiena.

It is a task that he takes very seriously because he knows that his care, coupled with that of his colleagues, can potentially help save someone’s life. It also comes with a lot of sacrifice as he socially distances himself from his family to protect them and as a result has not hugged or kissed his children and family in two months.

He has no idea when he will be able to have physical contact with his family again, as the number of cases in the country continues to climb and his task as a front-line medical worker is needed now more than ever.

Martiena, a critical care Registered Nurse (RN) whose regular job is working at SMMC’s Emergency Room (ER) as an Assistant Supervisor, but now is tasked with the responsibilities of serving as supervisor at the Pavilion Tent set up to admit and treat all patients who are suspected and confirmed with COVID-19, gives insight into what a typical day is like for him.

“I am working 24/7, seven days a week on call, all the time for COVID-19 cases,” he told The Daily Herald on Wednesday. “A typical day for me as a front-liner begins from the moment I take that first step out the door of my apartment. Working during this pandemic requires a considerable amount of mental preparation, since we are dealing with a virus that is unknown to the world of medicine.

“Due to this crisis, I am stationed at the pavilion, our medium-care facility, providing special nursing care for patients affected by COVID-19. My job entails ensuring that these patients receive adequate medical attention. This care is not just focused on the medical aspect, but the holistic needs of the patient.

“Protection is key during this time, not only for myself as the primary caregiver, but also for my colleagues and patients. Before administering care, I must ensure that I am dressed in the required PPE [personal protective equipment – Ed.].

“This requires me to change from my regular ER uniform into scrubs provided by SMMC, followed by my protective gear which entails a cap, an isolation gown, face shield, N-95 mask [specially designed for respiratory isolation], gloves and shoe covers. This attire allows me to protect myself and avoid contaminating others after attending to the patient. The scariest part of this is the technique of removing the PPE. This is where I am most at risk for contaminating myself,” said Martiena, who has been working at SMMC’s ER for 13 years.

He said there has been an ongoing worldwide shortage of PPE and so far SMMC has been fortunate enough to have sufficient stock.

“Outside of administering direct care for the patients, I am also responsible for the daily function of the facility: ensuring meals, medication and all necessities are available for patients and staff. It is also my duty to ensure adequate staffing for each shift.

“Some of the challenges faced in this crisis include being away from my family. Presently myself, as well as other front-line workers here at SMMC, do not have the luxury of hugging our loved ones. It has been two months since I have hugged or kissed my children and family. This has proven to be very challenging as this is a big sacrifice, having to give up the things that motivate me.”

He urged the public to wash their hands constantly, to maintain proper hygiene and social distancing, and most of all to respect government’s and law enforcement’s calls for them to stay home.

“That’s the best remedy. Stay home,” he said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/critical-care-nurse-martiena-it-s-been-two-months-since-i-hugged-or-kissed-my-kids