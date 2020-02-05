Cruise townhall | THE DAILY HERALD

Port St. Maarten and Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) hosted a townhall meeting at the Homeporting Terminal at Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise and Cargo Facilities in Pointe Blanche on Tuesday.

FCCA President Michele Paige and several cruise executives from Royal Caribbean International, Carnival Cruise Lines, and MSC Cruises discussed diversification and, specifically, how St. Maarten can maintain its “elite position” in the Caribbean cruise market. However, one executive said the island is now being surpassed by regional competitors such as Antigua, St. Kitts and St. Lucia, which have imitated St. Maarten’s model of success. Several local stakeholders were on hand for the meeting, including Finance Minister Ardwell Irion; Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Pamela Gordon-Carty; Member of Parliament (MP) Sidharth ‘Cookie’ Bijlani; and members of Dutch St. Maarten Taxi Association (DSTA).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cruise-townhall