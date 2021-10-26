Cruisers back | THE DAILY HERALD

Saba welcomed “World Navigator”, the first cruise vessel for the 2021/2022 tourist season, on Thursday, October 21.

The vessel had some 53 passengers on board. Guests disembarked to enjoy a wonderful day on the island while following Saba’s entry protocols in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. In photo: “World Navigator” passengers stepping into taxis for tours of Saba at Fort Bay harbour. (Saba Tourist Bureau photo)

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cruisers-back